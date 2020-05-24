TDH reports 336 deaths, 20,145 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

The confirmed COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 20,145 as of May 24, 2020, including 336 deaths, 1,583 hospitalizations and 12,837 recovered. For more information, visit https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. Questions? Call the Public Information Line at (833) 556-2476. pic.twitter.com/QdsVu6NbeI — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) May 24, 2020

The health department reported 356 new cases, bringing the state to a total of 20,145 cases, a 2% day-to-day increase since Saturday.

TDH also confirmed seven additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 336 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 12,837 have recovered, an increase of 92 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 10 to 1,583. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 20,145 cases, 11,004 are male (55%), 8,363 are female (42%), and 778 are pending (4%).

Tennessee has conducted 383,576 tests across the state with 363,431 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases remains around 5.3%. Sunday’s update added an additional 9,818 tests to the state’s total.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 4,731 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Sunday morning.

In its Sunday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 4,309 confirmed cases in the county including 93 deaths.

