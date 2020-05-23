Breaking News
TDH reports 329 deaths, 19,789 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee
TDH reports 329 deaths, 19,789 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Saturday, May 23, 2020.

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 4,683 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Saturday morning, and 53 deaths.

In its Saturday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 4,183 cases of COVID-19 in the county, and 92 deaths.

