TDH reports 313 new COVID-19 cases, 32,143 total, 497 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

The health department reported 313 new cases, bringing the state to a total of 32,143 total cases, a 1% day-to-day increase since Tuesday. Of the total cases, 31,914 are confirmed and 229 are probable.

TDH also confirmed four additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 497 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 21,282 have recovered, an increase of 572 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 34 to 2,180. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 32,143 cases, 17,211 are male (54%), 13,957 are female (43%), and 975 are pending (3%).

Tennessee has conducted 644,344 tests across the state with 612,201 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases remained around 5%. Wednesday’s update added an additional 5,572 tests to the state’s total.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 7,483 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Wednesday morning, a difference of 401 cases.

In its Wednesday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 7,224 cases of COVID-19 in the county, a difference of 41 cases.

Tennessee Dept. of Health updates COVID-19 data sharing format

Last week, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to its format for sharing COVID-19 data. The department’s total number of cases and total deaths now include both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases as defined in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveillance case definitions.

