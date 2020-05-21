TDH reports 313 deaths, 18,961 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Thursday, May 21.

The health department reported 429 new cases, bringing the state to a total of 18,961 cases, a 2% day-to-day increase since Wednesday.

TDH also confirmed four additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 313 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 12,191 have recovered, an increase of 408 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 24 to 1,539. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 18,961 cases, 10,378 are male (55%), 7,779 are female (41%), and 804 are pending (4%).

Tennessee has conducted 360,583 tests across the state with 341,622 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases increased .1% to 5.3%. Thursday’s update added an additional 6,570 tests to the state’s total.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 4,530 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Thursday morning, a difference of 238 cases.

In its Thursday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 4,034 cases of COVID-19 in the county, one case higher than the state’s report. This is the closest the two departments have been on reporting the Shelby County numbers.

Reopening Tennessee

Governor Bill Lee and the Economic Recovery Group announced last week that, beginning May 22, they will lift capacity restrictions on restaurants and retail “to instead focus on social distancing best practices.”

On Wednesday, guidelines to “facilitate the safe reopening of larger, non-contact attractions on or after May 22” were released.

During a Thursday morning news briefing, Mayor John Cooper announced live music can return to Nashville restaurants and bars that serve food as of Memorial Day under Phase Two of the city’s re-opening process.

