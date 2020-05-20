TDH reports 309 deaths, 18,532 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday, May 20.

The health department reported 154 new cases, bringing the state to a total of 18,532 cases, a 1% day-to-day increase since Tuesday.

TDH also confirmed four additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 309 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 11,783 have recovered, an increase of 814 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 17 to 1,515. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 18,532 cases, 9,986 are male (54%), 7,665 are female (41%), and 881 are pending (5%).

Tennessee has conducted 354,013 tests across the state with 335,481 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases dropped .1% to 5.2%. Wednesday’s update added an additional 7,890 tests to the state’s total.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 4,504 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Wednesday morning, a difference of 282 cases.

In its Wednesday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 4,005 cases of COVID-19 in the county, a difference of 32 cases.

Reopening Tennessee

Governor Bill Lee and the Economic Recovery Group announced Friday that, beginning May 22, they will lift capacity restrictions on restaurants and retail “to instead focus on social distancing best practices.” In addition, guidelines will be released early next week to “facilitate the safe reopening of larger, non-contact attractions on or after May 22”.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)

