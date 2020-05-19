TDH reports 305 deaths, 18,378 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday, May 19.

The health department reported 367 new cases, bringing the state to a total of 18,378 cases, a 2% day-to-day increase since Monday.

TDH also confirmed four additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 305 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 10,969 have recovered, an increase of 1,083 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by nine to 1,498. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 18,378 cases, 9,873 are male (54%), 7,597 are female (41%), and 908 are pending (5%).

Tennessee has conducted 346,123 tests across the state with 327,745 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases remains at 5.3% for the third day in a row. Tuesday’s update added an additional 8,695 tests to the state’s total.

With Hancock County’s first confirmed coronavirus case, all 95 Tennessee counties have now had at least one confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 4,390 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Tuesday morning. According to Dr. Alex Jahangir, the chairman of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force, the jump in new COVID-19 cases over the latest 24 hour period in Davidson County, was due to a “process issue”.

In its Tuesday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 3,877 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Reopening Tennessee

Governor Bill Lee and the Economic Recovery Group announced Friday that, beginning May 22, they will lift capacity restrictions on restaurants and retail “to instead focus on social distancing best practices.” In addition, guidelines will be released early next week to “facilitate the safe reopening of larger, non-contact attractions on or after May 22”.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)

