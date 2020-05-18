TDH reports 301 deaths, 18,011 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Monday, May 18.

The health department reported 623 new cases, bringing the state to a total of 18,011 cases, a 4% day-to-day increase since Sunday.

TDH also confirmed three additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 301 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 9,886 have recovered, an increase of 234 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by seven to 1,489. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 17,388 cases, 9,680 are male (54%), 7,414 are female (41%), and 917 are pending (5%).

Tennessee has conducted 337,428 tests across the state with 319,417 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases remains at 5.3%. Monday’s update added an additional 12,148 tests to the state’s total. The additional test number reported was the state’s highest since testing began.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 4,160 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Monday morning, a difference of 94 cases.

In its Monday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 3,761 cases of COVID-19 in the county, 85 fewer cases than what the state reports.

Reopening Tennessee

Governor Bill Lee and the Economic Recovery Group announced Friday that, beginning May 22, they will lift capacity restrictions on restaurants and retail “to instead focus on social distancing best practices.” In addition, guidelines will be released early next week to “facilitate the safe reopening of larger, non-contact attractions on or after May 22”.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)

