TDH reports 298 deaths, 17,388 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Sunday, May 17.

The health department reported 100 new cases, bring the state to a total of 17,388 cases, a 1% day-to-day increase since Friday.

TDH also confirmed three additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 298 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 9,652 have recovered, an increase of 123 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by eight to 1,482. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 17,388 cases, 9,340 are male (54%), 7,147 are female (41%), and 901 are pending (5%).

Tennessee has conducted 325,280 tests across the state with 307,892 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases dropped by .1% to 5.3%. Sunday’s update added an additional 5,079 tests to the state’s total. The additional test number reported was the state’s lowest new tests since 3,591 new tests reported on April 20.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 4,132 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Sunday morning, a difference of 239.

In its Saturday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 3,719 cases of COVID-19 in the county, seven fewer cases than the state reports.

Reopening Tennessee

Governor Bill Lee and the Economic Recovery Group announced Friday that, beginning May 22, they will lift capacity restrictions on restaurants and retail “to instead focus on social distancing best practices.” In addition, guidelines will be released early next week to “facilitate the safe reopening of larger, non-contact attractions on or after May 22”.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)

