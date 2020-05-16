TDH reports 295 deaths, 17,288 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Saturday, May 16.

The health department reported 318 news cases, bring the state to a total of 17,288 cases, a 2% day-to-day increase since Friday.

TDH also confirmed five additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 295 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 9,529 have recovered, an increase of 249 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 20 to 1,474. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 17,288 cases, 9,292 are male (54%), 7,089 are female (41%), and 907 are pending (5%).

Tennessee has conducted 320,201 tests across the state with 302,913 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases dropped by .1% to 5.4%. Saturday’s update added an additional 10,445 tests to the state’s total.

Counties reporting different case totals

Related – COVID-19 cases in Tennessee: Why are agencies reporting different totals?

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 4,049 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Saturday morning.

In its Saturday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 3,641 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Reopening Tennessee

Governor Bill Lee and the Economic Recovery Group announced Friday that, beginning May 22, they will lift capacity restrictions on restaurants and retail “to instead focus on social distancing best practices.” In addition, guidelines will be released early next week to “facilitate the safe reopening of larger, non-contact attractions on or after May 22”.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE