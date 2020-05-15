TDH reports 290 deaths, 16,970 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Friday, May 15.

The health department reported a total of 16,970 cases, an increase of 271 since Thursday.

TDH also confirmed three additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 290 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 9,280 have recovered, an increase of 399 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 19 to 1,454. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 16,699 cases, 9,128 are male (54%), 6,938 are female (41%), and 904 are pending (5%).

Tennessee has conducted 309,756 tests across the state with 292,786 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases remains 5.5%. Friday’s update added an additional 7,439 tests to the state’s total.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 4,008 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Friday morning, a difference of 213 cases. MPHD also reports 43 deaths in the county, two more than what is listed by the state.

In its Friday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 3,569 cases of COVID-19 in the county, 26 fewer than the state reports. SCHD reports 82 deaths, one higher than the state’s report.

