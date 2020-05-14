TDH reports 287 deaths, 16,699 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Thursday, May 14.

The health department reported a total of 16,699 cases, an increase of 329 since Wednesday.

TDH also confirmed 14 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 287 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 8,881 have recovered, an increase of 288 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 47 to 1,435. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 16,699 cases, 9,015 are male (54%), 6,832 are female (41%), and 852 are pending (5%).

Tennessee has surpassed 300K tests with the latest update, conducting 302,317 tests across the state with 285,618 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases dropped by .1% to 5.5%. Thursday’s update added an additional 9,400 tests to the state’s total.

Counties reporting different case totals

Related – COVID-19 cases in Tennessee: Why are agencies reporting different totals?

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 3,889 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Thursday morning, a difference of 144 cases. MPHD also reports 42 deaths in the county, two more than the state lists.

In its Thursday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 3,523 cases of COVID-19 in the county, 19 fewer cases than the state. Shelby also reports 78 deaths, while the state shows 81 for the county.

On Tuesday, Governor Bill Lee signed an order to extend Tennessee’s state of emergency to June 30.

COVID-19: Schools Moving Forward

News 2 is digging deeper into how schools are planning to move forward safely. See special reports from COVID-19: Schools Moving Forward all day today, in every newscast, and on WKRN.com.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE