TDH reports 273 deaths, 16,370 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday, May 13.

The health department reported a total of 16,370 cases, an increase of 260 since Tuesday.

TDH also confirmed nine additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 273 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 8,624 have recovered, an increase of 288 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 25 to 1,388. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 16,370 cases, 8,815 are male (54%), 6,697 are female (41%), and 858 are pending (5%).

Tennessee has conducted 292,917 tests across the state with 276,547 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases dropped by .1% to 5.6%. Wednesday’s update added an additional 8,993 tests to the state’s total.

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 3,879 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Wednesday morning, a difference of 256 cases. MPHD also reports 38 deaths in the county, one more than what the state lists.

In its Wednesday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 3,462 cases of COVID-19 in the county, 13 fewer cases than the state reports. SCHD also reports 76 deaths, which is one more than listed by the TDH.

On Tuesday, Governor Bill Lee signed an order to extend Tennessee’s state of emergency to June 30.

