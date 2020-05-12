TDH reports 265 deaths, 16,111 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday, May 12.

The state’s total cases jumped to 16,111 after the addition of 567 new cases, a 4% day-to-day increase.

The state health department reported 14 additional deaths. There are now 265 COVID-19 deaths in Tennessee.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 8,336 have recovered, an increase of 298 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 19 to 1,363. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 16,111 cases, 8,645 are male (54%), 6,606 are female (41%), and 860 are pending (5%).

Tennessee has conducted 283,924 tests across the state with 267,813 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases remains at 5.7%. Tuesday’s update added an additional 10,647 tests to the state’s total.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 3,785 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Tuesday morning.

In its Tuesday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 3,421 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

