TDH reports 251 deaths, 15,544 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee
TDH reports 251 deaths, 15,544 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Monday, May 11.

Counties reporting different case totals

Related – COVID-19 cases in Tennessee: Why are agencies reporting different totals?

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 3,699 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Monday morning.

In its Monday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 3,315 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Reopening Tennessee

Phase One of the reopening process in Nashville began Monday as businesses are now allowed to welcome back customers. To reopen their doors, restaurants and bars serving food in Davidson County must follow a list of rules and guidelines.

