TDH reports 243 deaths, 14,985 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Sunday, May 10.

The state’s total cases jumped to 14,985 after the addition of 217 new cases, a 1% day-to-day increase.

The state health department reported one additional death. There are now 243 COVID-19 deaths in Tennessee.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 7,528 have recovered, an increase of 159 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by six to 1,325. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 14,985 cases, 7,851 are male (52%), 6,229 are female (42%), and 835 are pending (6%).

Tennessee has conducted 261,869 tests across the state with 246,884 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases dropped .1% to 5.7%. This is now six straight days of the state’s overall positive cases rate dropping. Sunday’s update added an additional 9,121 tests to the state’s total.

Pickett County has their first confirmed case of COVID-19, leaving Tennessee with only one county now with zero confirmed cases (Hancock County).

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 3,652 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Sunday morning, a difference of 251 cases. MPDH also reports 35 COVID-19 deaths in the county while the state reports 31 for Davidson.

In its Sunday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 3,230 cases of COVID-19 in the county, 30 fewer than the state reports.

Reopening Tennessee

Nashville will begin Phase One of the city’s four-phase plan to reopen starting Monday, May 11.

The University of Tennessee plans to welcome students back at all of its campuses in the fall, the university’s president said Wednesday. Cumberland University also announced that it plans to have students and faculty back on campus for classes for Fall 2020.

The Mall at Green Hills will reopen to the public at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 13 after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, Cornerstone Nashville announces plans to meet live and in person on May 31.

COVID-19: Schools Moving Forward

COVID-19 in Tennessee

