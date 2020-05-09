TDH reports 242 deaths, 14,768 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Saturday, May 9.

The state’s total cases jumped to 14,768 after the addition of 327 new cases, a 2% day-to-day increase.

The state health department reported one additional death. There are now 242 COVID-19 deaths in Tennessee.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 7,369 have recovered.

The latest number of hospitalizations is 1,319. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 14,768 cases, 7,735 are male (52%), 6,224 are female (42%), and 809 are pending (6%).

Tennessee has conducted 252,748 tests across the state with 237,980 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases dropped .1% to 5.8%. Saturday’s update added an additional 9,170 tests to the state’s total.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 3,586 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Saturday morning, a difference of 228 cases.

In its Saturday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 3,140 cases of COVID-19 in the county, 49 fewer cases than the state reports.

Reopening Tennessee

On Thursday morning, Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced Phase One of the city’s four-phase plan to reopen will begin on Monday, May 11.

The University of Tennessee plans to welcome students back at all of its campuses in the fall, the university’s president said Wednesday. Cumberland University also announced that it plans to have students and faculty back on campus for classes for Fall 2020.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)

