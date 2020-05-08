TDH reports 241 deaths, 14,441 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Friday, May 8.

The state’s total cases jumped to 14,441 after the addition of 345 new cases, a 2% day-to-day increase.

The state health department reported four additional deaths. There are now 241 COVID-19 deaths in Tennessee.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 7,011 have recovered.

The latest number of hospitalizations is 1,299. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 14,441 cases, 7,573 are male (52%), 6,089 are female (42%), and 779 are pending (6%).

Tennessee has conducted 243,578 tests across the state with 229,137 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases dropped .1% to 5.9%. Friday’s update added an additional 7,250 tests to the state’s total.

There was a delay in the release of the department of health’s numbers on Friday. TDH tweeted the delay was due to technical difficulties.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 3,460 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Friday morning.

In its Friday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 3,113 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Reopening Tennessee

On Thursday morning, Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced Phase One of the city’s four-phase plan to reopen will begin on Monday, May 11.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park will begin a phased reopening this weekend with some roads, trails, and visitor centers still closed to the public.

On Wednesday, the Economic Recovery Group released additional guidance for Recreation, Offices, Lodging, Construction, and Manufacturing businesses in Tennessee. Small group, non-contact recreation businesses like bowling alleys, arcades, dance classes, water sports, mini-golf, and more will be able to reopen Friday, May 8.

The University of Tennessee plans to welcome students back at all of its campuses in the fall, the university’s president said Wednesday. Cumberland University also announced that it plans to have students and faculty back on campus for classes for Fall 2020.

