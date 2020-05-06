TDH reports 239 deaths, 13,938 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday, May 6.

The state’s total cases jumped to 13,938 after the addition of 314 new cases, a 2% day-to-day increase.

The state health department also reported 13 additional death to bring the total up to 239.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 6,564 have recovered.

The latest number of hospitalizations is 1,221. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 13,938 cases, 7,286 are male (52%), 5,857 are female (42%), and 795 are pending (6%).

Tennessee has conducted 227,101 tests across the state with 213,163 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases dropped .1% to 6.1%. Wednesday’s update added an additional 8,305 tests to the state’s total.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 3,346 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Wednesday morning. MPHD also released the weekly and cumulative COVID-19 “heatmaps”.

In its Wednesday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 2,948 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

