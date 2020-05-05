TDH reports 226 deaths, 13,624 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday, May 5.

The state’s total cases jumped to 13,624 after the addition of 122 new cases, a 1% day-to-day increase.

The state health department also reported seven additional death to bring the total up to 226.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 6,356 have recovered.

The latest number of hospitalizations is 1,156. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 13,502 cases, 7,138 are male (52%), 5,751 are female (42%), and 801 are pending (6%).

Tennessee has conducted 218,796 tests across the state with 205,172 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases dropped .2% to 6.2%. Tuesday’s update added an additional 7,353 tests to the state’s total.

Counties reporting different case totals

Related – COVID-19 cases in Tennessee: Why are agencies reporting different totals?

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 3,322 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Tuesday morning.

In its Tuesday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 2,922 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE