TDH reports 219 deaths, 13,502 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Monday, May 4.

The state’s total cases jumped to 13,502 after the addition of 325 new cases, a 2% day-to-day increase.

The state health department also reported nine additional death to bring the total up to 219.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 6,081 have recovered.

The latest number of hospitalizations is 1,143. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 13,502 cases, 7,063 are male (52%), 5,689 are female (42%), and 819 are pending (6%).

Tennessee has conducted 211,443 tests across the state with 197,941 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases remains at 6.4%. Monday’s update added an additional 6,836 tests to the state’s total.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 3,191 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Monday morning, a difference of 192 cases. The head of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force, Dr. Jahangir also announced 100 people at the Nashville Rescue Mission have tested positive for COVID-19 after mass testing conducted last week. The testing was the result of contact tracing after four people at a homeless shelter set up at the Nashville Fairgrounds were diagnosed with the virus last week.

In its Monday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 2,850 cases of COVID-19 in the county 28 fewer cases than the state reported.

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)

