TDH reports 210 deaths, 13,177 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Sunday, May 3.

The state’s total cases jumped to 13,177 after the addition of 516 new cases, a 4% day-to-day increase.

The state health department also reported one additional death to bring the total up to 210.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 5,814 have recovered.

The latest number of hospitalizations is 1,135. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 13,177 cases, 6,885 are male (52.3%), 5,473 are female (41.5%), and 819 are pending (6.2%).

Tennessee has conducted 204,607 tests across the state with 191,430 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases decreased .1% to 6.4%. Sunday’s update added an additional 8,331 tests to the state’s total.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 3,026 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Sunday morning, a difference of 122 cases.

In its Sunday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 2,749 cases of COVID-19 in the county, 66 fewer cases than what the state reported.

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)

