TDH reports 209 deaths, 12,661 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Saturday, May 2.

The state’s total cases jumped to 12,661 after the addition of 770 new cases, a 6% day-to-day increase. The new case number is the second-highest single-day increase. On May 1, the state reported 1,156 new cases.

Trousdale County once again saw the biggest jump, adding 324 new cases. On Friday the state reported the county had 1,020 cases, a 729% increase from the day before (123 cases). Just before the state announced the latest numbers on May 1, Tennessee Department of Correction confirmed more than 1,246 COVID-19 positive cases, out of 2,450 total tests, among staff and inmates at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center in Trousdale County, following a targeted testing event at the facility that began on April 28. Soon after TDOC announced the results, CoreCivic released results from the same facility that included different totals. Their results included 1,299 positive tests from inmates and 50 positive tests from staff.

The state health department also reported five additional deaths to bring the total up to 209.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 5,718 have recovered.

The latest number of hospitalizations is 1,125. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Tennessee has conducted 196,276 tests across the state with 183,615 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases increased .1% to 6.5%. Saturday’s update added an additional 10,144 tests to the state’s total. It is the highest number of new reported tests from the state. The previous highest number of additional tests was April 25 (10,108).

Tennessee will have eight drive-through COVID-19 testing locations available on Sunday. You can see the full list of when and where here.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 2,875 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Saturday morning, a difference of 102 cases. The state reports 28 deaths in the county. Metro currently lists one less death at 27.

In its Saturday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 2,654 cases of COVID-19 in the county, 18 fewer cases than the state reported. Shelby is also reporting 53 deaths while the state lists 55 for the county.

