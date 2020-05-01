TDH reports 204 deaths, 11,891 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Friday, May 1.

The COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 11,891 as of May 1, 2020, including 204 deaths, 1,113 hospitalizations and 5,546 recovered. For more information, go to: https://t.co/Pwof6IANuV. Questions or need assistance? Call the Public Information Line at (833) 556-2476. pic.twitter.com/0tuAiHdjbT — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) May 1, 2020

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 2,832 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Friday morning.

