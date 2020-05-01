Breaking News
TDH reports 204 deaths, 11,891 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee
TDH reports 204 deaths, 11,891 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Friday, May 1.

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 2,832 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Friday morning.

