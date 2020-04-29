Breaking News
TDH reports 195 deaths, 10,366 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee
TDH reports 195 deaths, 10,366 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

Coronavirus

WKRN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday, April 28.

The update adds 314 cases, bringing the state’s total cases to 10,366.

The department also reported seven additional deaths to bring the total up to 195.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 5,140 have recovered.

The latest number of hospitalizations is 1,013. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Tennessee has conducted 168,549 tests across the state with 158,183 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases remains at 6.2%. Wednesday’s update added an additional 6,621 tests to the state’s total.

TDH tweeted Wednesday’s data would be posted at 3 pm instead of 2 pm due to technical difficulties.

The department also released a list of 16 locations where people can get tested for COVID-19 this weekend.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 2,612 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Wednesday morning, a difference of 188 cases. The weekly COVID-19 “heatmap” released by Metro’s coronavirus taskforce Tuesday shows the majority of current cases are located in the southern portion of Davidson County.

In its Wednesday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 2,403 cases of COVID-19 in the county, 11 fewer cases than the state’s report.

On Thursday, Tennessee Governor, Bill Lee, and Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner, Dr. Lisa Piercey, will join News 2’s Bob Mueller for a statewide town hall meeting on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reopening Tennessee

Hair salons and barbershops in Tennessee will be allowed to reopen for business on May 6, according to State Representative Ryan Williams.

Some owners of hair salons and barbershops were concerned Tuesday when Governor Lee signed an executive order through May 29 that included the continued closure of personal care businesses. Williams said the governor was simply extending the order itself, but had planned to provide guidance for an earlier reopening of these businesses.

Also on Tuesday, Governor Lee and the Economic Recovery Group announced that gyms in 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties will be allowed to reopen Friday, May 1 with guidelines put in place.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

CountyCases
Anderson27
Bedford169
Benton6
Bledsoe592
Blount55
Bradley48
Campbell14
Cannon11
Carroll18
Carter12
Cheatham42
Chester10
Claiborne5
Clay5
Cocke16
Coffee35
Crockett7
Cumberland74
Davidson 2,454
Decatur4
DeKalb14
Dickson72
Dyer34
Fayette53
Fentress4
Franklin34
Gibson44
Giles7
Grainger5
Greene43
Grundy28
Hamblen17
Hamilton152
Hardeman11
Hardin 5
Hawkins30
Haywood19
Henderson6
Henry11
Hickman43
Houston5
Humphreys10
Jackson7
Jefferson18
Johnson3
Knox221
Lake53
Lauderdale19
Lawrence17
Lewis2
Lincoln13
Loudon32
Macon39
Madison131
Marion28
Marshall22
Maury42
McMinn 89
McNairy11
Meigs8
Monroe16
Montgomery141
Moore3
Morgan6
Obion12
Overton8
Perry8
Polk7
Putnam119
Rhea4
Roane7
Robertson139
Rutherford448
Scott11
Sequatchie5
Sevier48
Shelby2,432
Smith20
Stewart7
Sullivan 48
Sumner619
Tipton98
Trousdale122
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren2
Warren7
Washington54
Wayne4
Weakley21
White6
Williamson408
Wilson 250
Residents of other states/countries234
Pending42
Total Casesas of (4/29/20)10,366

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford2
Benton1
Blount3
Bradley1
Campbell1
Carroll1
Carter1
Cumberland1
Davidson25
Fayette1
Franklin1
Gibson1
Greene2
Grundy1
Hamblen2
Hamilton13
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Humphreys1
Knox5
Macon3
Madison1
Marion1
Marshall1
McMinn1
Monroe1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Putnam5
Rutherford11
Sevier1
Shelby44
Smith1
Sullivan1
Sumner37
Trousdale1
Williamson9
Wilson4
Out of state3
Total Deaths (as of 4/29/20)195

