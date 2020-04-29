TDH reports 195 deaths, 10,366 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday, April 28.
The update adds 314 cases, bringing the state’s total cases to 10,366.
The department also reported seven additional deaths to bring the total up to 195.
Out of the confirmed positive cases, 5,140 have recovered.
The latest number of hospitalizations is 1,013. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.
Tennessee has conducted 168,549 tests across the state with 158,183 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases remains at 6.2%. Wednesday’s update added an additional 6,621 tests to the state’s total.
TDH tweeted Wednesday’s data would be posted at 3 pm instead of 2 pm due to technical difficulties.
The department also released a list of 16 locations where people can get tested for COVID-19 this weekend.
Counties reporting different case totals
Related – COVID-19 cases in Tennessee: Why are agencies reporting different totals?
Metro Public Health Department officials reported 2,612 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Wednesday morning, a difference of 188 cases. The weekly COVID-19 “heatmap” released by Metro’s coronavirus taskforce Tuesday shows the majority of current cases are located in the southern portion of Davidson County.
In its Wednesday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 2,403 cases of COVID-19 in the county, 11 fewer cases than the state’s report.
On Thursday, Tennessee Governor, Bill Lee, and Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner, Dr. Lisa Piercey, will join News 2’s Bob Mueller for a statewide town hall meeting on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reopening Tennessee
Hair salons and barbershops in Tennessee will be allowed to reopen for business on May 6, according to State Representative Ryan Williams.
Some owners of hair salons and barbershops were concerned Tuesday when Governor Lee signed an executive order through May 29 that included the continued closure of personal care businesses. Williams said the governor was simply extending the order itself, but had planned to provide guidance for an earlier reopening of these businesses.
Also on Tuesday, Governor Lee and the Economic Recovery Group announced that gyms in 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties will be allowed to reopen Friday, May 1 with guidelines put in place.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|Cases
|Anderson
|27
|Bedford
|169
|Benton
|6
|Bledsoe
|592
|Blount
|55
|Bradley
|48
|Campbell
|14
|Cannon
|11
|Carroll
|18
|Carter
|12
|Cheatham
|42
|Chester
|10
|Claiborne
|5
|Clay
|5
|Cocke
|16
|Coffee
|35
|Crockett
|7
|Cumberland
|74
|Davidson
|2,454
|Decatur
|4
|DeKalb
|14
|Dickson
|72
|Dyer
|34
|Fayette
|53
|Fentress
|4
|Franklin
|34
|Gibson
|44
|Giles
|7
|Grainger
|5
|Greene
|43
|Grundy
|28
|Hamblen
|17
|Hamilton
|152
|Hardeman
|11
|Hardin
|5
|Hawkins
|30
|Haywood
|19
|Henderson
|6
|Henry
|11
|Hickman
|43
|Houston
|5
|Humphreys
|10
|Jackson
|7
|Jefferson
|18
|Johnson
|3
|Knox
|221
|Lake
|53
|Lauderdale
|19
|Lawrence
|17
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|13
|Loudon
|32
|Macon
|39
|Madison
|131
|Marion
|28
|Marshall
|22
|Maury
|42
|McMinn
|89
|McNairy
|11
|Meigs
|8
|Monroe
|16
|Montgomery
|141
|Moore
|3
|Morgan
|6
|Obion
|12
|Overton
|8
|Perry
|8
|Polk
|7
|Putnam
|119
|Rhea
|4
|Roane
|7
|Robertson
|139
|Rutherford
|448
|Scott
|11
|Sequatchie
|5
|Sevier
|48
|Shelby
|2,432
|Smith
|20
|Stewart
|7
|Sullivan
|48
|Sumner
|619
|Tipton
|98
|Trousdale
|122
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Van Buren
|2
|Warren
|7
|Washington
|54
|Wayne
|4
|Weakley
|21
|White
|6
|Williamson
|408
|Wilson
|250
|Residents of other states/countries
|234
|Pending
|42
|Total Cases – as of (4/29/20)
|10,366
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|2
|Benton
|1
|Blount
|3
|Bradley
|1
|Campbell
|1
|Carroll
|1
|Carter
|1
|Cumberland
|1
|Davidson
|25
|Fayette
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Gibson
|1
|Greene
|2
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|2
|Hamilton
|13
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Humphreys
|1
|Knox
|5
|Macon
|3
|Madison
|1
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|McMinn
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Putnam
|5
|Rutherford
|11
|Sevier
|1
|Shelby
|44
|Smith
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|37
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|9
|Wilson
|4
|Out of state
|3
|Total Deaths (as of 4/29/20)
|195
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
You can also find more information and resources below: