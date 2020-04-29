TDH reports 195 deaths, 10,366 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday, April 28.

The update adds 314 cases, bringing the state’s total cases to 10,366.

The department also reported seven additional deaths to bring the total up to 195.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 5,140 have recovered.

The latest number of hospitalizations is 1,013. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Tennessee has conducted 168,549 tests across the state with 158,183 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases remains at 6.2%. Wednesday’s update added an additional 6,621 tests to the state’s total.

TDH tweeted Wednesday’s data would be posted at 3 pm instead of 2 pm due to technical difficulties.

The department also released a list of 16 locations where people can get tested for COVID-19 this weekend.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 2,612 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Wednesday morning, a difference of 188 cases. The weekly COVID-19 “heatmap” released by Metro’s coronavirus taskforce Tuesday shows the majority of current cases are located in the southern portion of Davidson County.

In its Wednesday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 2,403 cases of COVID-19 in the county, 11 fewer cases than the state’s report.

On Thursday, Tennessee Governor, Bill Lee, and Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner, Dr. Lisa Piercey, will join News 2’s Bob Mueller for a statewide town hall meeting on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reopening Tennessee

Hair salons and barbershops in Tennessee will be allowed to reopen for business on May 6, according to State Representative Ryan Williams.

Some owners of hair salons and barbershops were concerned Tuesday when Governor Lee signed an executive order through May 29 that included the continued closure of personal care businesses. Williams said the governor was simply extending the order itself, but had planned to provide guidance for an earlier reopening of these businesses.

Also on Tuesday, Governor Lee and the Economic Recovery Group announced that gyms in 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties will be allowed to reopen Friday, May 1 with guidelines put in place.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

C ounty Cases Anderson 27 Bedford 169 Benton 6 Bledsoe 592 Blount 55 Bradley 48 Campbell 14 Cannon 11 Carroll 18 Carter 12 Cheatham 42 Chester 10 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 16 Coffee 35 Crockett 7 Cumberland 74 Davidson 2,454 Decatur 4 DeKalb 14 Dickson 72 Dyer 34 Fayette 53 Fentress 4 Franklin 34 Gibson 44 Giles 7 Grainger 5 Greene 43 Grundy 28 Hamblen 17 Hamilton 152 Hardeman 11 Hardin 5 Hawkins 30 Haywood 19 Henderson 6 Henry 11 Hickman 43 Houston 5 Humphreys 10 Jackson 7 Jefferson 18 Johnson 3 Knox 221 Lake 53 Lauderdale 19 Lawrence 17 Lewis 2 Lincoln 13 Loudon 32 Macon 39 Madison 131 Marion 28 Marshall 22 Maury 42 McMinn 89 McNairy 11 Meigs 8 Monroe 16 Montgomery 141 Moore 3 Morgan 6 Obion 12 Overton 8 Perry 8 Polk 7 Putnam 119 Rhea 4 Roane 7 Robertson 139 Rutherford 448 Scott 11 Sequatchie 5 Sevier 48 Shelby 2,432 Smith 20 Stewart 7 Sullivan 48 Sumner 619 Tipton 98 Trousdale 122 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 2 Warren 7 Washington 54 Wayne 4 Weakley 21 White 6 Williamson 408 Wilson 250 Residents of other states/countries 234 Pending 42 Total Cases – as of (4/29/20) 10,366

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 2 Benton 1 Blount 3 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Carroll 1 Carter 1 Cumberland 1 Davidson 25 Fayette 1 Franklin 1 Gibson 1 Greene 2 Grundy 1 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 13 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Humphreys 1 Knox 5 Macon 3 Madison 1 Marion 1 Marshall 1 McMinn 1 Monroe 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Putnam 5 Rutherford 11 Sevier 1 Shelby 44 Smith 1 Sullivan 1 Sumner 37 Trousdale 1 Williamson 9 Wilson 4 Out of state 3 Total Deaths (as of 4/29/20) 195

