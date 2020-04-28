TDH reports 188 deaths, 10,052 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday, April 28.

Confirmed cases for the state have now passed 10,000 as the state reports 10,052 cases. The update adds 134 cases, which is the lowest number of new cases reported since March 25 (117).

The department also reported four additional deaths to bring the total up to 188.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 4,921 have recovered.

The latest number of hospitalizations is 894. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Tennessee has conducted 161,928 tests across the state with 151,876 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases has dropped .2% to 6.2%. Tuesday’s update added an additional 7,526 tests to the state’s total.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 2,588 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Tuesday morning, a difference of 205 cases. MPHD also released the latest heat map which now includes cumulative cases in Davidson County.

In its Tuesday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 2,358 cases of COVID-19 in the county, 18 fewer cases than the state reports.

