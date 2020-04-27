TDH reports 184 deaths, 9,918 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Monday, April 27.

The update adds 251 cases, bringing Tennessee’s total positive cases to 9,918.

The department also reported three additional deaths to bring the total up to 184.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 4,720 have recovered.

The latest number of hospitalizations is 837. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Tennessee has conducted 154,402 tests across the state with 144,484 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases sits at 6.4%. Monday’s update added an additional 6,928 tests to the state’s total.

This update follows Sunday’s new data which included the state’s biggest one-day jump in confirmed coronavirus cases.

Monday is also the day where restaurants across Tennessee will be allowed to reopen at half occupancy under a plan unveiled last week by Governor Bill Lee.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 2,488 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Monday morning, a difference of 150 cases.

In its Monday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 2,320 cases of COVID-19 in the county, seven fewer cases than what the state reported. The final numbers are much closer than Sunday’s report, which saw a difference of 163 cases.

