TDH reports 181 deaths, 9,667 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee
TDH reports 181 deaths, 9,667 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Sunday, April 26.

During a news conference Friday morning, Governor Bill Lee revealed the first steps of the “Tennessee Pledge,” the state’s roll-out of guidance and best practices for businesses in 89 of the 95 counties to re-open, while keeping employees and customers safe.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 2,370 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Sunday morning.

In its Sunday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 2,133 cases of COVID-19 in the county. 

