TDH reports 181 deaths, 9,667 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Sunday, April 26.
During a news conference Friday morning, Governor Bill Lee revealed the first steps of the “Tennessee Pledge,” the state’s roll-out of guidance and best practices for businesses in 89 of the 95 counties to re-open, while keeping employees and customers safe.
Counties reporting different case totals
Related – COVID-19 cases in Tennessee: Why are agencies reporting different totals?
Metro Public Health Department officials reported 2,370 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Sunday morning.
In its Sunday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 2,133 cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
You can also find more information and resources below: