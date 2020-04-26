TDH reports 181 deaths, 9,667 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Sunday, April 26.

The COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 9,667 as of April 26, 2020, including 181 deaths, 828 hospitalizations and 4,527 recovered. For more information, go to: https://t.co/Pwof6IANuV. Questions or need assistance? Call the Public Information Line at (833) 556-2476. pic.twitter.com/jIO4KDE1Tc — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) April 26, 2020

During a news conference Friday morning, Governor Bill Lee revealed the first steps of the “Tennessee Pledge,” the state’s roll-out of guidance and best practices for businesses in 89 of the 95 counties to re-open, while keeping employees and customers safe.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 2,370 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Sunday morning.

In its Sunday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 2,133 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

