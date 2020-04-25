TDH reports 178 deaths, 9,189 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Saturday, April 25.

The update adds 463 cases, bringing Tennessee’s total positive cases to 9,189. The number of new cases is the highest single-day increase health officials have reported.

The department also reported ten additional deaths to bring the total up to 178.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 4,467 have recovered.

The latest number of hospitalizations is 821. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Tennessee has conducted 141,406 tests across the state with 132,217 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases sits at 6.5%.

During a news conference Friday morning, Governor Bill Lee revealed the first steps of the “Tennessee Pledge,” the state’s roll-out of guidance and best practices for businesses in 89 of the 95 counties to re-open, while keeping employees and customers safe.

Counties reporting different case totals

Related – COVID-19 cases in Tennessee: Why are agencies reporting different totals?

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 2,213 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Saturday morning.

In its Saturday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 2,038 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE