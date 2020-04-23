TDH reports 170 deaths, 8,266 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Thursday, April 23.

The update adds 424 cases, bringing Tennessee’s total positive cases to 8,266. The department also reported four additional deaths to bring the total up to 170.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 4,193 have recovered.

The latest number of hospitalizations is 793. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Tennessee has conducted 123,100 tests across the state with 114,834 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases sits at 6.7%.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 2,144 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Thursday morning, a difference of 196 cases. The city of Nashville also announced the creation of a four-phase plan to get Music City back to work and businesses reopened.

In its Thursday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 1,931 cases of COVID-19 in the county, 20 fewer cases than what the state reported.

