TDH reports 166 deaths, 7,842 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday, April 22.

The update adds 448 cases, the highest number of new cases reported for the state since 444 reported on April 1. The new cases bring Tennessee’s total positive cases to 7,842. The department also reported nine additional deaths to bring the total up to 166.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 4,012 have recovered.

The latest number of hospitalizations is 775. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Tennessee has conducted 114,980 tests across the state with 107,138 negative cases.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 1,962 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Wednesday morning, a difference of 90 cases.

In its Wednesday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 1,894 cases of COVID-19 in the county, 30 fewer cases than what the state reported.

