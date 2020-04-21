TDH reports 157 deaths, 7,394 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday, April 21.

The update adds 156 cases, bringing the state’s total positive cases to 7,394. The department also reported five additional deaths to bring the total up to 157.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 3,828 have recovered.

The latest number of hospitalizations is 760. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Tennessee has conducted 108,182 tests across the state with 100,788 negative cases.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 1,936 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Tuesday morning, a difference of 217 cases.

In its Tuesday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 1,857 cases of COVID-19 in the county, 16 fewer cases than what the state reported.

