TDH reports 152 deaths, 7,238 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Monday, April 20.

The update brings the total number of positive cases in the state to 7,238. The state reported four additional deaths to bring the total up to 152.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 3,575 have recovered.

The latest number of hospitalizations is 730. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Tennessee has conducted 100,689 tests across the state with 93,451 negative cases.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 1,903 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Monday morning.

In its Monday morning update, Shelby County Health Department reported 1,807 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

