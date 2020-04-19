TDH reports 148 deaths, 7,070 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Sunday, April 19.

The update brings the total number of positive cases in the state to 7,070. The state reported three additional deaths to bring the total up to 148.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 3,344 have recovered.

The latest number of hospitalizations is 724. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Tennessee has conducted 97,098 tests across the state with 90,028 negative cases.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 1,751 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Sunday morning, a difference of 113 cases.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County Cases Anderson 16 Bedford 71 Benton 4 Bledsoe 9 Blount 46 Bradley 37 Campbell 12 Cannon 8 Carroll 15 Carter 5 Cheatham 22 Chester 8 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 11 Coffee 20 Crockett 5 Cumberland 57 Davidson 1,638 Decatur 4 DeKalb 10 Dickson 45 Dyer 28 Fayette 45 Fentress 4 Franklin 26 Gibson 31 Giles 5 Grainger 4 Greene 30 Grundy 25 Hamblen 8 Hamilton 116 Hardeman 7 Hardin 4 Hawkins 27 Haywood 13 Henderson 4 Henry 9 Hickman 2 Houston 4 Humphreys 7 Jackson 6 Jefferson 15 Johnson 2 Knox 194 Lake 4 Lauderdale 15 Lawrence 15 Lewis 2 Lincoln 10 Loudon 22 Macon 33 Madison 86 Marion 28 Marshall 16 Maury 34 McMinn 6 McNairy 9 Meigs 3 Monroe 10 Montgomery 119 Moore 2 Morgan 5 Obion 9 Overton 7 Perry 6 Polk 5 Putnam 95 Rhea 2 Roane 8 Robertson 113 Rutherford 309 Scott 11 Sequatchie 3 Sevier 24 Shelby 1,778 Smith 13 Stewart 6 Sullivan 45 Sumner 509 Tipton 56 Trousdale 22 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 1 Warren 5 Washington 46 Wayne 2 Weakley 8 White 4 Williamson 348 Wilson 181 Residents of other states/countries 274 Pending 88 Total Cases – as of (4/19/20) 7,070

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 2 Blount 3 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Carter 1 Davidson 19 Fayette 1 Franklin 1 Greene 2 Grundy 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 12 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Knox 4 Macon 3 Madison 1 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Monroe 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Putnam 2 Rutherford 6 Sevier 1 Shelby 35 Smith 1 Sullivan 1 Sumner 30 Trousdale 1 Williamson 6 Wilson 1 Out of State 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/19/20) 148

