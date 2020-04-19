TDH reports 148 deaths, 7,070 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Sunday, April 19.
The update brings the total number of positive cases in the state to 7,070. The state reported three additional deaths to bring the total up to 148.
Out of the confirmed positive cases, 3,344 have recovered.
The latest number of hospitalizations is 724. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.
Tennessee has conducted 97,098 tests across the state with 90,028 negative cases.
Counties reporting different case totals
Metro Public Health Department officials reported 1,751 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Sunday morning, a difference of 113 cases.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|Cases
|Anderson
|16
|Bedford
|71
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|9
|Blount
|46
|Bradley
|37
|Campbell
|12
|Cannon
|8
|Carroll
|15
|Carter
|5
|Cheatham
|22
|Chester
|8
|Claiborne
|5
|Clay
|5
|Cocke
|11
|Coffee
|20
|Crockett
|5
|Cumberland
|57
|Davidson
|1,638
|Decatur
|4
|DeKalb
|10
|Dickson
|45
|Dyer
|28
|Fayette
|45
|Fentress
|4
|Franklin
|26
|Gibson
|31
|Giles
|5
|Grainger
|4
|Greene
|30
|Grundy
|25
|Hamblen
|8
|Hamilton
|116
|Hardeman
|7
|Hardin
|4
|Hawkins
|27
|Haywood
|13
|Henderson
|4
|Henry
|9
|Hickman
|2
|Houston
|4
|Humphreys
|7
|Jackson
|6
|Jefferson
|15
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|194
|Lake
|4
|Lauderdale
|15
|Lawrence
|15
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|10
|Loudon
|22
|Macon
|33
|Madison
|86
|Marion
|28
|Marshall
|16
|Maury
|34
|McMinn
|6
|McNairy
|9
|Meigs
|3
|Monroe
|10
|Montgomery
|119
|Moore
|2
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|9
|Overton
|7
|Perry
|6
|Polk
|5
|Putnam
|95
|Rhea
|2
|Roane
|8
|Robertson
|113
|Rutherford
|309
|Scott
|11
|Sequatchie
|3
|Sevier
|24
|Shelby
|1,778
|Smith
|13
|Stewart
|6
|Sullivan
|45
|Sumner
|509
|Tipton
|56
|Trousdale
|22
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Van Buren
|1
|Warren
|5
|Washington
|46
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|8
|White
|4
|Williamson
|348
|Wilson
|181
|Residents of other states/countries
|274
|Pending
|88
|Total Cases – as of (4/19/20)
|7,070
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|2
|Blount
|3
|Bradley
|1
|Campbell
|1
|Carter
|1
|Davidson
|19
|Fayette
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|2
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|1
|Hamilton
|12
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Knox
|4
|Macon
|3
|Madison
|1
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Putnam
|2
|Rutherford
|6
|Sevier
|1
|Shelby
|35
|Smith
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|30
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|6
|Wilson
|1
|Out of State
|1
|Total Deaths (as of 4/19/20)
|148
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
You can also find more information and resources below: