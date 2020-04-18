TDH reports 145 deaths, 6,762 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Saturday, April 18.
The update brings the total number of positive cases in the state to 6,762. The state reported three additional deaths to bring the total up to 145.
Out of the confirmed positive cases, 3,234 have recovered.
The latest number of hospitalizations is 719. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.
Tennessee has conducted 90,586 tests across the state with 83,824 negative cases.
Counties reporting different case totals
Metro Public Health Department officials reported 1,680 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Saturday morning.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|Cases
|Anderson
|15
|Bedford
|62
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|9
|Blount
|46
|Bradley
|38
|Campbell
|12
|Cannon
|8
|Carroll
|13
|Carter
|5
|Cheatham
|22
|Chester
|6
|Claiborne
|5
|Clay
|5
|Cocke
|11
|Coffee
|19
|Cumberland
|57
|Davidson
|1,531
|Decatur
|5
|DeKalb
|10
|Dickson
|43
|Dyer
|25
|Fayette
|45
|Fentress
|4
|Franklin
|23
|Gibson
|28
|Giles
|5
|Grainger
|4
|Greene
|30
|Grundy
|25
|Hamblen
|7
|Hamilton
|116
|Hardeman
|7
|Hardin
|4
|Hawkins
|27
|Haywood
|13
|Henderson
|4
|Henry
|9
|Hickman
|2
|Houston
|4
|Humphreys
|4
|Jackson
|11
|Jefferson
|15
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|194
|Lake
|4
|Lauderdale
|13
|Lawrence
|15
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|9
|Loudon
|21
|Macon
|33
|Madison
|79
|Marion
|28
|Marshall
|16
|Maury
|34
|McMinn
|6
|McNairy
|9
|Meigs
|3
|Monroe
|10
|Montgomery
|113
|Moore
|2
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|9
|Overton
|7
|Perry
|6
|Polk
|5
|Putnam
|95
|Rhea
|1
|Roane
|8
|Robertson
|105
|Rutherford
|302
|Scott
|11
|Sequatchie
|3
|Sevier
|24
|Shelby
|1,730
|Smith
|12
|Stewart
|5
|Sullivan
|45
|Sumner
|503
|Tipton
|57
|Trousdale
|20
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Van Buren
|1
|Warren
|4
|Washington
|46
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|6
|White
|4
|Williamson
|342
|Wilson
|173
|Residents of other states/countries
|252
|Pending
|42
|Total Cases – as of (4/18/20)
|6,762
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|2
|Blount
|3
|Bradley
|1
|Campbell
|1
|Carter
|1
|Davidson
|19
|Fayette
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|2
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|1
|Hamilton
|11
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Knox
|4
|Macon
|3
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Putnam
|2
|Rutherford
|6
|Sevier
|1
|Shelby
|34
|Smith
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|30
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|6
|Wilson
|1
|Out of State
|1
|Total Deaths (as of 4/18/20)
|145
