TDH reports 145 deaths, 6,762 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Saturday, April 18.

The update brings the total number of positive cases in the state to 6,762. The state reported three additional deaths to bring the total up to 145.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 3,234 have recovered.

The latest number of hospitalizations is 719. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Tennessee has conducted 90,586 tests across the state with 83,824 negative cases.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 1,680 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Saturday morning.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

CountyCases
Anderson15
Bedford62
Benton4
Bledsoe9
Blount46
Bradley38
Campbell12
Cannon8
Carroll13
Carter5
Cheatham22
Chester6
Claiborne5
Clay5
Cocke11
Coffee19
Cumberland57
Davidson 1,531
Decatur5
DeKalb10
Dickson43
Dyer25
Fayette45
Fentress4
Franklin23
Gibson28
Giles5
Grainger4
Greene30
Grundy25
Hamblen7
Hamilton116
Hardeman7
Hardin 4
Hawkins27
Haywood13
Henderson4
Henry9
Hickman2
Houston4
Humphreys4
Jackson11
Jefferson15
Johnson2
Knox194
Lake4
Lauderdale13
Lawrence15
Lewis2
Lincoln9
Loudon21
Macon33
Madison79
Marion28
Marshall16
Maury34
McMinn 6
McNairy9
Meigs3
Monroe10
Montgomery113
Moore2
Morgan5
Obion9
Overton7
Perry6
Polk5
Putnam95
Rhea1
Roane8
Robertson105
Rutherford302
Scott11
Sequatchie3
Sevier24
Shelby1,730
Smith12
Stewart5
Sullivan 45
Sumner503
Tipton57
Trousdale20
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren1
Warren4
Washington46
Wayne2
Weakley6
White4
Williamson342
Wilson 173
Residents of other states/countries252
Pending42
Total Casesas of (4/18/20)6,762

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford2
Blount3
Bradley1
Campbell1
Carter1
Davidson19
Fayette1
Franklin1
Greene2
Grundy1
Hamblen1
Hamilton11
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Knox4
Macon3
Marion1
Marshall1
Monroe1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Putnam2
Rutherford6
Sevier1
Shelby34
Smith1
Sullivan1
Sumner30
Trousdale1
Williamson6
Wilson1
Out of State1
Total Deaths (as of 4/18/20)145

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

