TDH reports 145 deaths, 6,762 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Saturday, April 18.

The update brings the total number of positive cases in the state to 6,762. The state reported three additional deaths to bring the total up to 145.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 3,234 have recovered.

The latest number of hospitalizations is 719. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Tennessee has conducted 90,586 tests across the state with 83,824 negative cases.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 1,680 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Saturday morning.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County Cases Anderson 15 Bedford 62 Benton 4 Bledsoe 9 Blount 46 Bradley 38 Campbell 12 Cannon 8 Carroll 13 Carter 5 Cheatham 22 Chester 6 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 11 Coffee 19 Cumberland 57 Davidson 1,531 Decatur 5 DeKalb 10 Dickson 43 Dyer 25 Fayette 45 Fentress 4 Franklin 23 Gibson 28 Giles 5 Grainger 4 Greene 30 Grundy 25 Hamblen 7 Hamilton 116 Hardeman 7 Hardin 4 Hawkins 27 Haywood 13 Henderson 4 Henry 9 Hickman 2 Houston 4 Humphreys 4 Jackson 11 Jefferson 15 Johnson 2 Knox 194 Lake 4 Lauderdale 13 Lawrence 15 Lewis 2 Lincoln 9 Loudon 21 Macon 33 Madison 79 Marion 28 Marshall 16 Maury 34 McMinn 6 McNairy 9 Meigs 3 Monroe 10 Montgomery 113 Moore 2 Morgan 5 Obion 9 Overton 7 Perry 6 Polk 5 Putnam 95 Rhea 1 Roane 8 Robertson 105 Rutherford 302 Scott 11 Sequatchie 3 Sevier 24 Shelby 1,730 Smith 12 Stewart 5 Sullivan 45 Sumner 503 Tipton 57 Trousdale 20 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 1 Warren 4 Washington 46 Wayne 2 Weakley 6 White 4 Williamson 342 Wilson 173 Residents of other states/countries 252 Pending 42 Total Cases – as of (4/18/20) 6,762

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 2 Blount 3 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Carter 1 Davidson 19 Fayette 1 Franklin 1 Greene 2 Grundy 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 11 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Knox 4 Macon 3 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Monroe 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Putnam 2 Rutherford 6 Sevier 1 Shelby 34 Smith 1 Sullivan 1 Sumner 30 Trousdale 1 Williamson 6 Wilson 1 Out of State 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/18/20) 145

