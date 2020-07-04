TDH reports 1,428 new COVID-19 cases, 50,140 total, 637 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Saturday, July 4.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 50,140 as of July 4, 2020 including 637 deaths, 2,860 hospitalizations and 30,043 recovered. For additional data, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/cq90DOcbLV — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) July 4, 2020

The health department reported 1,428 new cases, bringing the state to a total of 50,140 total cases, a 2% day-to-day increase since Friday. Of the total cases, 49,768 are confirmed and 372 are probable.

TDH also confirmed 4 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 637 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 30,043 have recovered, an increase of 452 recoveries. The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 35 to 2,860. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 50,140 cases, 26,209 are male (52%), 22,980 are female (46%), and 951 are pending (2%).

Tennessee has conducted 878,230 tests across the state with 650,279 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases remained around 5.1%. Saturday’s update added an additional 10,280 tests to the state’s total.

Earlier Saturday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported 11,441 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County. In its Saturday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 11,424 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

On Thursday, Mayor John Cooper announced Nashville will move back into a modified version of Phase Two of the city’s road to reopening plan.

Under the new order, bars must remain closed for a minimum of 14 days. Restaurants, gyms and high-touch businesses may open at 50% capacity, retail stores at 75% capacity and gatherings must be limited to 25 people.

Basketball courts, dogs parks, splash pads, skate parks, and recreational sports leagues will remain open in Phase Two.

The downtown Nashville fireworks display for the Fourth of July was canceled by Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation.

On Monday, Governor Bill Lee signed an Executive Order to extend the State of Emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic to August 29, 2020.

The state’s previous record-high new cases came two days earlier on Wednesday. On the same day, Gov. Lee singled out four counties with the biggest increase in cases over the past week. One county Lee mentioned is Rutherford County, where cases are up nearly 20%. Other counties with the highest increase are Macon, Sevier, and Bradley counties.

The governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut are implementing a 14-day quarantine travel advisory for anyone traveling to or returning from states with increasing rates of COVID-19. Tennessee is on the list of states meeting the criteria.

Tennessee Dept. of Health updates format

On June 12, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to its format for sharing COVID-19 data. The department’s total number of cases and total deaths now include both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases as defined in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveillance case definitions. – Learn more about the changes here.

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)