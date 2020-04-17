TDH reports 142 deaths, 6,589 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Friday, April 17.
The update brings the total number of positive cases in the state to 6,589. The state reported one additional death to bring the total up to 142.
Out of the confirmed 6,589 positive cases, 3,017 have recovered.
The latest number of hospitalizations is 711. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.
Counties reporting different case totals
Metro Public Health Department officials reported 1,597 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Friday morning.
Shelby County Health Department officials reported 1,616 cases of COVID-19 earlier on Friday.
