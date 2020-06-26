TDH reports 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, Tennessee’s highest single-day jump

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Friday, June 26, 2020.

The health department reported 1,410 new cases, bringing the state to a total of 39,444 total cases, a 4% day-to-day increase since Thursday. Of the total cases, 39,149 are confirmed and 295 are probable. Over the last seven days, Tennessee has reported an average of 775 new cases each day.

TDH also confirmed 10 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 577 total deaths. The state has reported double-digit deaths four days in a row for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Out of the total positive cases, 25,753 have recovered, an increase of 473 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 67 to 2,498. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 39,444 cases, 20,867 are male (53%), 17,518 are female (44%), and 1,059 are pending (3%).

Tennessee has processed 741,737 tests across the state with 702,293 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases increased by .1% to 5.3%. Friday’s update added an additional 14,469 processed tests to the state’s total.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 8,876 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Friday morning, a difference of 329 cases. Officials report Nashville’s spike in COVID-19 cases is largely affecting people under 30.

In its Friday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 8,845 cases of COVID-19 in the county, 143 fewer cases than the state reports.

Tennessee Dept. of Health updates COVID-19 data sharing format

On June 12, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to its format for sharing COVID-19 data. The department’s total number of cases and total deaths now include both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases as defined in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveillance case definitions. – Learn more about the changes here.

The Metro Public Board of Health announced they will meet electronically Friday afternoon at 4:00 pm. in a special called session due to emergency circumstances to discuss an order mandating face coverings or masks in public throughout Nashville and Davidson County.

