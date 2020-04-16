TDH reports 141 deaths, 6,262 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Thursday, April 16.
The update brings the total number of positive cases in the state to 6,262. The state reported six additional deaths to bring the total up to 141.
Out of the confirmed 6,262 positive cases, 2,786 have recovered.
The latest number of hospitalizations is 691. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.
Out of the confirmed 6,262 positive cases, 2,786 have recovered.
Counties reporting different case totals
Related – COVID-19 cases in Tennessee: Why are agencies reporting different totals?
Metro Public Health Department officials reported 1,560 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Thursday morning, a difference of 253 cases.
Related – TN Unified-Command launching FREE COVID-19 testing sites for entire state
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|Cases
|Anderson
|15
|Bedford
|40
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|7
|Blount
|46
|Bradley
|35
|Campbell
|12
|Cannon
|8
|Carroll
|13
|Carter
|5
|Cheatham
|20
|Chester
|6
|Claiborne
|5
|Clay
|5
|Cocke
|11
|Coffee
|17
|Cumberland
|55
|Davidson
|1,307
|Decatur
|3
|DeKalb
|10
|Dickson
|39
|Dyer
|24
|Fayette
|42
|Fentress
|4
|Franklin
|23
|Gibson
|25
|Giles
|5
|Grainger
|4
|Greene
|29
|Grundy
|25
|Hamblen
|7
|Hamilton
|110
|Hardeman
|7
|Hardin
|4
|Hawkins
|26
|Haywood
|12
|Henderson
|2
|Henry
|8
|Hickman
|2
|Houston
|4
|Humphreys
|4
|Jackson
|6
|Jefferson
|16
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|182
|Lake
|4
|Lauderdale
|12
|Lawrence
|15
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|9
|Loudon
|19
|Macon
|30
|Madison
|73
|Marion
|27
|Marshall
|12
|Maury
|33
|McMinn
|6
|McNairy
|9
|Meigs
|3
|Monroe
|9
|Montgomery
|102
|Moore
|1
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|8
|Overton
|7
|Perry
|6
|Polk
|5
|Putnam
|93
|Roane
|7
|Robertson
|95
|Rutherford
|271
|Scott
|11
|Sequatchie
|3
|Sevier
|22
|Shelby
|1,492
|Smith
|11
|Stewart
|4
|Sullivan
|45
|Sumner
|491
|Tipton
|54
|Trousdale
|19
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Van Buren
|1
|Warren
|4
|Washington
|46
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|6
|White
|4
|Williamson
|324
|Wilson
|161
|Residents of other states/countries
|250
|Pending
|209
|Total Cases – as of (4/16/20)
|6,262
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|2
|Blount
|3
|Bradley
|1
|Campbell
|1
|Carter
|1
|Davidson
|19
|Fayette
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|2
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|1
|Hamilton
|11
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Jefferson
|1
|Knox
|4
|Macon
|3
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Putnam
|2
|Rutherford
|6
|Shelby
|33
|Smith
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|28
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|5
|Wilson
|1
|Out of State
|1
|Total Deaths (as of 4/16/20)
|141
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
You can also find more information and resources below: