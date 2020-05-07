TDH reports 14,096 COVID-19 cases, 237 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Thursday, May 7.

The state’s total cases jumped to 14,096 after the addition of 158 new cases, a 1% day-to-day increase.

The state health department reported 237 deaths, two fewer than the numbers released on May 6.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 6,783 have recovered.

The latest number of hospitalizations is 1,266. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 14,096 cases, 7,360 are male (52%), 5,952 are female (42%), and 784 are pending (6%).

Tennessee has conducted 236,328 tests across the state with 222,232 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases dropped .1% to 6.0%. Thursday’s update added an additional 9,227 tests to the state’s total.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 3,432 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Thursday morning, a difference of 275 cases. MPHD also reports 35 deaths in the county while the state lists 31 for Davidson.

In its Thursday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 3,040 cases of COVID-19 in the county, 26 fewer cases than the state reports.

Reopening Tennessee

On Thursday morning, Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced Phase One of the city’s four-phase plan to reopen will begin on Monday, May 11.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park will begin a phased reopening this weekend with some roads, trails, and visitor centers still closed to the public.

Dental offices in most of Tennessee officially reopened Wednesday with new safety protocols.

Also on Wednesday, the Economic Recovery Group released additional guidance for Recreation, Offices, Lodging, Construction, and Manufacturing businesses in Tennessee. Small group, non-contact recreation businesses like bowling alleys, arcades, dance classes, water sports, mini-golf, and more will be able to reopen Friday, May 8.

The University of Tennessee plans to welcome students back at all of its campuses in the fall, the university’s president said Wednesday. Cumberland University also announced that it plans to have students and faculty back on campus for classes for Fall 2020.

State Unemployment

More than 474,000 new unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee over a seven-week period, according to data released Thursday morning by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)

