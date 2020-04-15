TDH reports 135 deaths, 6,079 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday, April 15.

The update brings the total number of positive cases in the state to 6,079. The state reported eleven additional deaths to bring the total up to 135.

The latest number of hospitalizations is 663. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 1,492 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Wednesday morning, a difference of 209 cases.

Recoveries and Negative Cases

Out of the confirmed 6,079 positive cases, 2,196 have recovered.

Tennessee has conducted 80,896 tests across the state with 74,817 negative cases.

