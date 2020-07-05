TDH reports 1,291 new COVID-19 cases, 51,431 total, 646 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Sunday, July 5.

The health department reported 1,291 new cases, bringing the state to a total of 51,431 total cases, a 3% day-to-day increase since Saturday. Of the total cases, 51,061 are confirmed and 370 are probable.

TDH also confirmed nine additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 646 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 30,254 have recovered, an increase of 452 recoveries. The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 35 to 2,860. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 51,431 cases, 26,861 are male (52%), 23,617 are female (46%), and 953 are pending (2%).

Tennessee has conducted 895,796 tests across the state with 844,365 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases remained around 5.7%. Sunday’s update added an additional 17,566 tests to the state’s total.

Earlier Sunday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported 11,769 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County. In its Sunday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 11,829 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

On Thursday, Mayor John Cooper announced Nashville will move back into a modified version of Phase Two of the city’s road to reopening plan.

Under the new order, bars must remain closed for a minimum of 14 days. Restaurants, gyms and high-touch businesses may open at 50% capacity, retail stores at 75% capacity and gatherings must be limited to 25 people.

Basketball courts, dogs parks, splash pads, skate parks, and recreational sports leagues will remain open in Phase Two.

On Monday, Governor Bill Lee signed an Executive Order to extend the State of Emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic to August 29, 2020.

On Wednesday, Gov. Lee singled out four counties with the biggest increase in cases over the past week. One county Lee mentioned is Rutherford County, where cases are up nearly 20%. Other counties with the highest increase are Macon, Sevier, and Bradley counties.

The governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut are implementing a 14-day quarantine travel advisory for anyone traveling to or returning from states with increasing rates of COVID-19. Tennessee is on the list of states meeting the criteria.

Tennessee Dept. of Health updates format

On June 12, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to its format for sharing COVID-19 data. The department’s total number of cases and total deaths now include both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases as defined in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveillance case definitions. – Learn more about the changes here.

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)