TDH reports 124 deaths, 5,823 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday, April 14.

The update brings the total number of positive cases in the state to 5,823. The state reported fifteen additional deaths to bring the total up to 124.

The latest number of hospitalizations is 633. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 1,457 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Tuesday morning, a difference of 220 cases.

Recoveries and Negative Cases

Out of the confirmed 5,823 positive cases, 1,969 have recovered.

Tennessee has conducted 78,831 tests across the state with 73,008 negative cases.

The new totals were delayed from their normal release time of 2 P.M. due to technical difficulties.

