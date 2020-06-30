TDH reports 1,212 new COVID-19 cases, 43,509 total, 604 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

The health department reported 1,212 new cases, bringing the state to a total of 43,509 total cases, a 3% day-to-day increase since Monday. Of the total cases, 43,161 are confirmed and 348 are probable. Over the last seven days, Tennessee has reported an average of 1,029 new cases each day. The new case average is based off data reported over the last week, including the two-day totals released on Monday after the state health department decided to not issue data on June 28 due to an unplanned shutdown of the state surveillance system.

TDH also confirmed 12 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 604 total deaths.

Out of the total positive cases, 27,599 have recovered, an increase of 637 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 66 to 2,665. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 43,509 cases, 22,837 are male (52%), 19,569 are female (45%), and 1,103 are pending (3%).

Tennessee has processed 792,779 tests across the state with 749,270 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases increased by .1% to 5.5%. Tuesday’s update added an additional 15,921 processed tests to the state’s total.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 9,805 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Tuesday morning, a difference of 568 cases.

In its Tuesday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 9,904 cases of COVID-19 in the county, 124 fewer cases than the state reports.

On Monday, Governor Bill Lee signed an Executive Order to extend the State of Emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic to August 29, 2020.

Metro Department of Health issued an order to enforce the mandatory wearing of masks or face coverings in public in Nashville and Davidson County. Public Health Order 8 went into effect Monday. Anyone found in violation of the order can be cited with a Class C misdemeanor, but that does not go into effect until after July 3.

The governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut are implementing a 14-day quarantine travel advisory for anyone traveling to or returning from states with increasing rates of COVID-19. Tennessee is on the list of states meeting the criteria.

Tennessee Dept. of Health updates format

On June 12, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to its format for sharing COVID-19 data. The department’s total number of cases and total deaths now include both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases as defined in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveillance case definitions. – Learn more about the changes here.

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)