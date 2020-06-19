TDH reports record-high 1,188 new COVID-19 cases in Tennessee, statewide total up to 34,017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Friday, June 19, 2020.

The health department reported 1,188 new cases, bringing the state to a total of 34,017 total cases, a 4% day-to-day increase since Thursday. Of the total cases, 33,776 are confirmed and 241 are probable.

The number of new cases reported Friday is a record-high for Tennessee. The previous single-day new cases record was 1,156 on May 1.

TDH also confirmed six additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 515 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 22,531 have recovered, an increase of 582 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 29 to 2,238. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 34,017 cases, 18,180 are male (53%), 14,832 are female (44%), and 1,005 are pending (3%).

Tennessee has conducted 667,336 tests across the state with 633,319 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases increased by .1% to 5.%. Friday’s update added an additional 15,176 tests to the state’s total.

Counties reporting different case totals

In its Friday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 7,440 cases of COVID-19 in the county, 183 fewer cases than the state reports.

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 7,707 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Friday morning, a difference of 205 cases.

On Thursday, Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced the city will move into Phase Three of the Road to Reopening plan on Monday, June 22.

Tennessee Dept. of Health updates COVID-19 data sharing format

Last week, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to its format for sharing COVID-19 data. The department’s total number of cases and total deaths now include both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases as defined in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveillance case definitions. – Learn more about the changes here.

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)