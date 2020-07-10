TDH releases updated nursing home COVID-19 case counts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As Tennessee continues to deal with a spike in COVID-19 cases, nursing homes continue to see new cases in our most vulnerable population.

This week, the Creekside Center for Rehabilitation and Healing reported one new resident case and three additional deaths.

NHC Healthcare Lawrenceburg reported three new patient cases and 5 new staff cases.

White House Health Care had an additional 12 patient cases, one additional death, and 15 more staff members test positive.

The Quality Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Lebanon had five new patient cases and five new cases among staff.

You can find a complete breakdown of this week’s numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)