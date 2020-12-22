TDH: Over 24,000 Tennesseans vaccinated; hospitals still low on room

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In a media briefing Tuesday afternoon, the Tennessee Department of Health announced updates regarding hospital capacity and the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines.

TDH says COVID-19 patients account for 26.2 percent of in-patient beds at hospitals across the state, while 47 percent of ICU beds in the state are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

As of Tuesday morning, 24,236 Tennesseans have been vaccinated as the Pfizer vaccine was distributed beginning last Thursday, while the Moderna vaccine was distributed for the first time Monday.

An additional shipment of 40,000 Pfizer vaccines are en-route and are expected to arrive Wednesday.

TDH’s preliminary estimation projects 50,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be given every week, while the Moderna vaccine will have 40,000 doses given every week.

On Monday, December 28, pharmacies will begin entering long term care facilities to vaccinate both residents and staff members with the Moderna vaccine.

TDH did not have a timeframe as to when large events, such as concerts and sporting events, will be able to return at full capacity. The state does not plan to require patients to show proof of vaccination upon entering large events, but did say some private entities and individual organizations may implement some restrictions as they see fit.