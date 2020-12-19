TDH not expected to release COVID-19 case report Saturday, citing ‘volume of tests being processed’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health does not anticipate releasing any COVID-19 numbers Saturday, December 19, due to “the volume of tests being processed”.

Instead, TDH expects to release a combined report on Sunday, December 20 for both Saturday and Sunday case counts.

Due to the volume of tests being processed, we anticipate releasing a combined report on December 20 to note both Saturday and Sunday case count updates. pic.twitter.com/RHErFGyY01 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) December 19, 2020

The delay comes as COVID-19 cases continue to surge across Tennessee and the United States.

Friday’s update added 10,421 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 503,651 cases. TDH also reported 115 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 5,960.

On Saturday afternoon, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced he will deliver a statewide address Sunday at 7 p.m. to discuss the surge of the virus. News 2 will carry the governor’s address both on air and online.