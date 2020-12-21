TDH: Moderna vaccine arrives in Tennessee, long term care facilities to be vaccinated starting Dec. 28

In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Moderna vaccine has arrived in Tennessee, the Tennessee Department of Health said in a media briefing Monday afternoon.

TDH reported the Moderna vaccine arrived in all of Tennessee’s 95 counties. The 5,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine designated for emergency backup will be released immediately.

The state also received an additional 40,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and those vaccines are expected to arrive either Tuesday or Wednesday.

Smaller hospitals who did not receive the Pfizer vaccine will get the Moderna vaccine.

Nashville General Hospital was initially skipped over for the initial shipment of Pfizer vaccines. TDH says the reason is that a hospital needs about 1,400 qualified people/staff members to get vaccinated and clear an entire tray of Pfizer vaccines. Nashville General Hospital has a smaller staff and was in need of a partial tray, but Pfizer would not ship a partial tray.

However, once all other qualified facilities secured their Pfizer vaccines, TDH shipped Nashville General Hospital a partial tray of leftover Pfizer vaccines.

On Monday, December 28, pharmacy workers will begin going into long term care facilities to vaccinate residents and staff members with the Moderna vaccine.

By the end of the year, TDH expects about 200,000 Tennesseans to be vaccinated.

TDH also will not be releasing any COVID or vaccine data on Christmas Day, but will release two days worth of data on Saturday, December 26.