TDH: COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are at a ‘critical stage’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey, in her final news conference before Christmas, said the next few days will determine how Tennessee hospitals will function in the first month of 2021.
“If there continues to be the behavior over Christmas and New Years like there was over Thanksgiving, we’re not going to see it immediately,” said Dr. Piercey, “If people continue to gather this week, tomorrow, Friday and Saturday, we’re not going to see a whole lot next week. It’s going to be the first or second week of January.”
Dr. Piercey said that is when to be on the lookout for a possible surge in hospitalizations and deaths.
Meanwhile, vaccinations continue for first responders across the state and the Department of Health is finalizing its plan for who will receive the vaccine next, and its balancing act.
“If I had enough vaccine, every single Tennessean would get it today. It’s that important. While there is a limited supply, we have to prioritize who will be most at risk while we keep equity in mind. Those are the guiding principles we are following as we plan the next phase.”
As for when the vaccine will be available to the general public, those not in an older age group and without underlying conditions will need to stay tuned.
