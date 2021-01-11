TDH county health departments offer vaccination appointments for people 75 years and older

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee county health departments are now booking appointments online for people 75 years and older who wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments for Tennesseans eligible under the Phase 1 rollout of the vaccine can sign up for an appointment online. To find out which phase you qualify for, click here. The Tennessee Department of Health also has a breakdown of which phase each county is currently in.

“We’re excited to begin this process to help deliver this vital service in the most efficient way possible while managing the limited and somewhat unpredictable supply of vaccines,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said.

The COVID-19 vaccination process requires two doses of the vaccine. People who get their first dose at a county health department will be contacted to make a second appointment.

Anyone with general questions about COVID-19 can call the COVID-19 Public Information line at 877-857-2945 or 833-556-2476 between 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

More information about the vaccine can be found here.